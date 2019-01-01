QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Onassis Holdings Corp operates in the healthcare sector. The company is engaged in the manufacturer and distribution of nutraceuticals and medications products. Its product and services include Co-Blox; Majestix; Majestix Post; Artemic Rescue; Artemic Support; Skin Care; Vapes and others.

Analyst Ratings

Onassis Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onassis Holdings (ONSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onassis Holdings (OTCPK: ONSS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Onassis Holdings's (ONSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Onassis Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Onassis Holdings (ONSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onassis Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Onassis Holdings (ONSS)?

A

The stock price for Onassis Holdings (OTCPK: ONSS) is $0.148 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:34:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Onassis Holdings (ONSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onassis Holdings.

Q

When is Onassis Holdings (OTCPK:ONSS) reporting earnings?

A

Onassis Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Onassis Holdings (ONSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onassis Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Onassis Holdings (ONSS) operate in?

A

Onassis Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.