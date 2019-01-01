QQQ
Ormand Inds Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ormand Inds (OMDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ormand Inds (OTCEM: OMDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ormand Inds's (OMDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ormand Inds.

Q

What is the target price for Ormand Inds (OMDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ormand Inds

Q

Current Stock Price for Ormand Inds (OMDD)?

A

The stock price for Ormand Inds (OTCEM: OMDD) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 18:18:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ormand Inds (OMDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ormand Inds.

Q

When is Ormand Inds (OTCEM:OMDD) reporting earnings?

A

Ormand Inds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ormand Inds (OMDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ormand Inds.

Q

What sector and industry does Ormand Inds (OMDD) operate in?

A

Ormand Inds is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.