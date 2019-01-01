QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.13%
52 Wk
132.95 - 192.12
Mkt Cap
61.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
39.82
Shares
327.5M
Outstanding
Oriental Land Co Ltd is a Japan-based company operates Tokyo Disney Resort. Segments in which the group functions include Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business. Theme Park segment is engaged in the operation and management of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel segment operates and manages hotels such as Ambassador Hotel, Urayasu Brighton Hotel, Kyoto Brighton Hotel and others. In addition, it also operates shopping complex which composed of shops and restaurants as well as a cinema complex and offers monorail service around Tokyo Disney Resort. Oriental generates the majority of revenue through Theme Park segment.

Oriental Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oriental Land (OLCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oriental Land (OTCPK: OLCLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oriental Land's (OLCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oriental Land.

Q

What is the target price for Oriental Land (OLCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oriental Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Oriental Land (OLCLF)?

A

The stock price for Oriental Land (OTCPK: OLCLF) is $188.25 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:34:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oriental Land (OLCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Land.

Q

When is Oriental Land (OTCPK:OLCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Oriental Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oriental Land (OLCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oriental Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Oriental Land (OLCLF) operate in?

A

Oriental Land is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.