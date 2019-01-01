ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Oisix ra daichi
(OTCGM:OISXF)
42.1465
00
At close: Oct 27
22.5192
-19.6273[-46.57%]
After Hours: 12:58AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.48 - 44.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 36.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS31.15
Total Float-

Oisix ra daichi (OTC:OISXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Oisix ra daichi reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$31.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Oisix ra daichi using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Oisix ra daichi Questions & Answers

Q
When is Oisix ra daichi (OTCGM:OISXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Oisix ra daichi

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oisix ra daichi (OTCGM:OISXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Oisix ra daichi

Q
What were Oisix ra daichi’s (OTCGM:OISXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Oisix ra daichi

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.