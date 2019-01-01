QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.45 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
35.9K/48.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.59
Mkt Cap
43.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
91M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Odyssey Group Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Odyssey Group Intl (ODYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odyssey Group Intl (OTCPK: ODYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Odyssey Group Intl's (ODYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Odyssey Group Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Odyssey Group Intl (ODYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Odyssey Group Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Odyssey Group Intl (ODYY)?

A

The stock price for Odyssey Group Intl (OTCPK: ODYY) is $0.48 last updated Today at 8:47:35 PM.

Q

Does Odyssey Group Intl (ODYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odyssey Group Intl.

Q

When is Odyssey Group Intl (OTCPK:ODYY) reporting earnings?

A

Odyssey Group Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Odyssey Group Intl (ODYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odyssey Group Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Odyssey Group Intl (ODYY) operate in?

A

Odyssey Group Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.