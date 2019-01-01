QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.41/1.98%
52 Wk
71.15 - 92
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
39.47
Open
-
P/E
21.09
EPS
93.03
Shares
128.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oracle Corp Japan is an information technology company. Its products cover database management, enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, data warehousing, customer relationship management, middleware, business intelligence and application products. The firm provides cloud solutions, business solutions, industry solutions, mobile solutions, and technology solutions and consulting, financing, training, cloud, premier support and customer support services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oracle Japan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oracle Japan (OCLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oracle Japan (OTCPK: OCLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oracle Japan's (OCLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oracle Japan.

Q

What is the target price for Oracle Japan (OCLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oracle Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for Oracle Japan (OCLCF)?

A

The stock price for Oracle Japan (OTCPK: OCLCF) is $71.49715 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:10:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oracle Japan (OCLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oracle Japan.

Q

When is Oracle Japan (OTCPK:OCLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Oracle Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oracle Japan (OCLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oracle Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does Oracle Japan (OCLCF) operate in?

A

Oracle Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.