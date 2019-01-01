Ocado Group (OTC:OCDGF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ocado Group
The latest price target for Ocado Group (OTCPK: OCDGF) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OCDGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ocado Group (OTCPK: OCDGF) was provided by Bernstein, and Ocado Group initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ocado Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ocado Group was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ocado Group (OCDGF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ocado Group (OCDGF) is trading at is $11.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
