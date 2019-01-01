QQQ
New Zealand Refining Co Ltd is an oil refinery and supplier of refined petroleum products to the New Zealand market. It sells petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and other products. New Zealand Refining is New Zealand's only oil refinery. Once its customers purchase crude oil, it is shipped to a deep-water port where it is refined into high-quality transport fuels by New Zealand Refining. The company processes a variety of fuels, and distributes through built infrastructure. New Zealand Refining provides majority of the country's jet fuel, diesel, bitumen, and fuel for ships.

New Zealand Refining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Zealand Refining (NZRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Zealand Refining (OTCPK: NZRFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Zealand Refining's (NZRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Zealand Refining.

Q

What is the target price for New Zealand Refining (NZRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Zealand Refining

Q

Current Stock Price for New Zealand Refining (NZRFF)?

A

The stock price for New Zealand Refining (OTCPK: NZRFF) is $0.61 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:54:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Zealand Refining (NZRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Zealand Refining.

Q

When is New Zealand Refining (OTCPK:NZRFF) reporting earnings?

A

New Zealand Refining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Zealand Refining (NZRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Zealand Refining.

Q

What sector and industry does New Zealand Refining (NZRFF) operate in?

A

New Zealand Refining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.