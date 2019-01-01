New Zealand Refining Co Ltd is an oil refinery and supplier of refined petroleum products to the New Zealand market. It sells petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and other products. New Zealand Refining is New Zealand's only oil refinery. Once its customers purchase crude oil, it is shipped to a deep-water port where it is refined into high-quality transport fuels by New Zealand Refining. The company processes a variety of fuels, and distributes through built infrastructure. New Zealand Refining provides majority of the country's jet fuel, diesel, bitumen, and fuel for ships.