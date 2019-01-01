QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Zealand Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the operation of midstream assets. The company conducts its business as a single operating segment being the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources. Geographically, it operates through the region of New Zealand. It generates most of its revenues from Oil sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Zealand Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Zealand Energy (NZERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Zealand Energy (OTCPK: NZERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Zealand Energy's (NZERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Zealand Energy.

Q

What is the target price for New Zealand Energy (NZERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Zealand Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for New Zealand Energy (NZERF)?

A

The stock price for New Zealand Energy (OTCPK: NZERF) is $0.089 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:08:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Zealand Energy (NZERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Zealand Energy.

Q

When is New Zealand Energy (OTCPK:NZERF) reporting earnings?

A

New Zealand Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Zealand Energy (NZERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Zealand Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does New Zealand Energy (NZERF) operate in?

A

New Zealand Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.