Analyst Ratings

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ: NXTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF's (NXTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ: NXTG) is $74.76 last updated Today at 8:45:51 PM.

Q

Does First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) operate in?

A

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.