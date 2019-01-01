|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ: NXTG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF.
There is no analysis for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The stock price for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ: NXTG) is $74.76 last updated Today at 8:45:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.