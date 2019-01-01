QQQ
Next Biometrics Group ASA provides fingerprint sensor technology and products. The company's products are utilized for Smart Card, Government ID, Access control, Notebook, and others. The company's products include smart card solutions, fingerprint sensor modules, fingerprint readers, Aadhar products, Software DevKits, and Hardware DevKits. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of sensors.

Next Biometrics Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Biometrics Group (NXTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Biometrics Group (OTCGM: NXTBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Next Biometrics Group's (NXTBF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Next Biometrics Group (NXTBF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Biometrics Group (NXTBF)?

A

The stock price for Next Biometrics Group (OTCGM: NXTBF) is $1.02 last updated Tue Apr 13 2021 14:44:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next Biometrics Group (NXTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Biometrics Group.

Q

When is Next Biometrics Group (OTCGM:NXTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Next Biometrics Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Biometrics Group (NXTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Biometrics Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Biometrics Group (NXTBF) operate in?

A

Next Biometrics Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.