Range
0.04 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/11K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
60M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Nexien BioPharma Inc is a researcher and developer of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical for various medical conditions and disorders, all under U.S. Food and Drug Administration development pathways.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nexien BioPharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexien BioPharma (OTCQB: NXEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexien BioPharma's (NXEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexien BioPharma.

Q

What is the target price for Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexien BioPharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexien BioPharma (NXEN)?

A

The stock price for Nexien BioPharma (OTCQB: NXEN) is $0.04 last updated Today at 6:06:48 PM.

Q

Does Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexien BioPharma.

Q

When is Nexien BioPharma (OTCQB:NXEN) reporting earnings?

A

Nexien BioPharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexien BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) operate in?

A

Nexien BioPharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.