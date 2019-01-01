QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.48%
52 Wk
2.04 - 3.8
Mkt Cap
282M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.77
Shares
131.8M
Outstanding
Lifull Co Ltd is a Japanese technology company. Its lines of business are domestic real estate information services, services for domestic real estate companies, aggregation of real estate information, portal services, and other services. Its major subsidiaries are Renters Co., Trovit Search, Lifull Marketing Partners, and Lifull Co.

Lifull Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifull Co (NXCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifull Co (OTCPK: NXCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifull Co's (NXCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifull Co.

Q

What is the target price for Lifull Co (NXCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifull Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifull Co (NXCLF)?

A

The stock price for Lifull Co (OTCPK: NXCLF) is $2.14 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifull Co (NXCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifull Co.

Q

When is Lifull Co (OTCPK:NXCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Lifull Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifull Co (NXCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifull Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifull Co (NXCLF) operate in?

A

Lifull Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.