|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NWS Hldgs (OTCPK: NWSGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NWS Hldgs.
There is no analysis for NWS Hldgs
The stock price for NWS Hldgs (OTCPK: NWSGY) is $10.36 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2013 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.
NWS Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NWS Hldgs.
NWS Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.