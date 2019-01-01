QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.77/7.42%
52 Wk
8.85 - 11.68
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
193.42
Open
-
P/E
26.94
Shares
391.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
NWS Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Roads, Construction, Insurance, and Facilities Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Mainland China and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

NWS Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NWS Hldgs (NWSGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NWS Hldgs (OTCPK: NWSGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NWS Hldgs's (NWSGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NWS Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for NWS Hldgs (NWSGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NWS Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for NWS Hldgs (NWSGY)?

A

The stock price for NWS Hldgs (OTCPK: NWSGY) is $10.36 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NWS Hldgs (NWSGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2013 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.

Q

When is NWS Hldgs (OTCPK:NWSGY) reporting earnings?

A

NWS Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NWS Hldgs (NWSGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NWS Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does NWS Hldgs (NWSGY) operate in?

A

NWS Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.