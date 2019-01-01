QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Newcardio Inc. focuses on the research, development and commercialization of products and services for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease, as well as the cardiac safety assessment of new drugs under development.

Newcardio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newcardio (NWCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newcardio (OTCEM: NWCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newcardio's (NWCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newcardio.

Q

What is the target price for Newcardio (NWCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newcardio

Q

Current Stock Price for Newcardio (NWCI)?

A

The stock price for Newcardio (OTCEM: NWCI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:33:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Newcardio (NWCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newcardio.

Q

When is Newcardio (OTCEM:NWCI) reporting earnings?

A

Newcardio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newcardio (NWCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newcardio.

Q

What sector and industry does Newcardio (NWCI) operate in?

A

Newcardio is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.