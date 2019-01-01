Nuheara Ltd is an Australia based company that engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of hearing aids. The principal activity of the company is the development and commercialization of its proprietary hearing and wearables technology platform that aims to combine speech augmentation software with spatial directionality and placement, Bluetooth connectivity, and application software components. Some of its products include IQbuds2 MAX, IQbuds BOOST, IQstream TV, and Bluetooth Transmitter.