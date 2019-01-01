QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/105.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
22.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Nuheara Ltd is an Australia based company that engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of hearing aids. The principal activity of the company is the development and commercialization of its proprietary hearing and wearables technology platform that aims to combine speech augmentation software with spatial directionality and placement, Bluetooth connectivity, and application software components. Some of its products include IQbuds2 MAX, IQbuds BOOST, IQstream TV, and Bluetooth Transmitter.

Nuheara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuheara (NUHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuheara (OTCPK: NUHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuheara's (NUHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuheara.

Q

What is the target price for Nuheara (NUHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuheara

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuheara (NUHRF)?

A

The stock price for Nuheara (OTCPK: NUHRF) is $0.0116 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:20:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuheara (NUHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuheara.

Q

When is Nuheara (OTCPK:NUHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nuheara does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuheara (NUHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuheara.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuheara (NUHRF) operate in?

A

Nuheara is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.