There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Northumberland Bancorp provides banking services such as personal banking, business banking and trust division. The services include personal and business saving accounts, certificate deposits, loans, family backed mortgage, credit cards and other services.


Northumberland Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northumberland Bancorp (NUBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northumberland Bancorp (OTCPK: NUBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northumberland Bancorp's (NUBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northumberland Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Northumberland Bancorp (NUBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northumberland Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Northumberland Bancorp (NUBC)?

A

The stock price for Northumberland Bancorp (OTCPK: NUBC) is $39.85 last updated Today at 4:47:30 PM.

Q

Does Northumberland Bancorp (NUBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Northumberland Bancorp (OTCPK:NUBC) reporting earnings?

A

Northumberland Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northumberland Bancorp (NUBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northumberland Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Northumberland Bancorp (NUBC) operate in?

A

Northumberland Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.