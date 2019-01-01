QQQ
Range
3.11 - 3.33
Vol / Avg.
24.7K/29.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 3.73
Mkt Cap
330.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
99.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

NextSource Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextSource Materials (NSRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextSource Materials (OTCQB: NSRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextSource Materials's (NSRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NextSource Materials.

Q

What is the target price for NextSource Materials (NSRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NextSource Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for NextSource Materials (NSRCF)?

A

The stock price for NextSource Materials (OTCQB: NSRCF) is $3.33 last updated Today at 8:03:24 PM.

Q

Does NextSource Materials (NSRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextSource Materials.

Q

When is NextSource Materials (OTCQB:NSRCF) reporting earnings?

A

NextSource Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NextSource Materials (NSRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextSource Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does NextSource Materials (NSRCF) operate in?

A

NextSource Materials is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.