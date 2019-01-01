QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
10.3K/35.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
8.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
330.6M
Outstanding
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd manufactures plant-based functional foods in its manufacturing division Prosnack Foods. The company produces its own successful house brands and boasts a roster of contract manufacturing clients spanning retail and foodservice. Prosnack Foods provides research and development, and product development focused on plant-based ingredients, offering proprietary technologies and positioned for the CBD infused food market.

Naturally Splendid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Naturally Splendid (NSPDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Naturally Splendid (OTCPK: NSPDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Naturally Splendid's (NSPDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Naturally Splendid.

Q

What is the target price for Naturally Splendid (NSPDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Naturally Splendid

Q

Current Stock Price for Naturally Splendid (NSPDF)?

A

The stock price for Naturally Splendid (OTCPK: NSPDF) is $0.02515 last updated Today at 5:47:52 PM.

Q

Does Naturally Splendid (NSPDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naturally Splendid.

Q

When is Naturally Splendid (OTCPK:NSPDF) reporting earnings?

A

Naturally Splendid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Naturally Splendid (NSPDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Naturally Splendid.

Q

What sector and industry does Naturally Splendid (NSPDF) operate in?

A

Naturally Splendid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.