Range
0.78 - 0.91
Vol / Avg.
22.8K/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 2.55
Mkt Cap
23.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.91
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
28.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuran Wireless Inc is engaged in the Network as a Service (NAAS) business.

Nuran Wireless Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuran Wireless (NRRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuran Wireless (OTCPK: NRRWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuran Wireless's (NRRWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuran Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for Nuran Wireless (NRRWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuran Wireless

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuran Wireless (NRRWF)?

A

The stock price for Nuran Wireless (OTCPK: NRRWF) is $0.846745 last updated Today at 5:53:22 PM.

Q

Does Nuran Wireless (NRRWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuran Wireless.

Q

When is Nuran Wireless (OTCPK:NRRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Nuran Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuran Wireless (NRRWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuran Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuran Wireless (NRRWF) operate in?

A

Nuran Wireless is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.