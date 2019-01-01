QQQ
Range
0.4 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/21K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
14.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
Nepra Foods Inc operates a vertically integrated healthy plant-based food and ingredient company. Its products are offered to commercial food manufacturers and directly to consumers under the company's consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands. The company's products include several products ranging from plant-based meat and dairy alternatives to snacks and baked goods, supported by a lineup of specialty ingredients.

Nepra Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nepra Foods (NPRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nepra Foods (OTCQB: NPRFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nepra Foods's (NPRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nepra Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Nepra Foods (NPRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nepra Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Nepra Foods (NPRFF)?

A

The stock price for Nepra Foods (OTCQB: NPRFF) is $0.3997 last updated Today at 6:26:12 PM.

Q

Does Nepra Foods (NPRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nepra Foods.

Q

When is Nepra Foods (OTCQB:NPRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nepra Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nepra Foods (NPRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nepra Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Nepra Foods (NPRFF) operate in?

A

Nepra Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.