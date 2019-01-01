ñol

NeuroOne Medical Tech
(NASDAQ:NMTC)
1.09
-0.28[-20.44%]
At close: Jun 3
1.05
-0.0400[-3.67%]
After Hours: 5:02PM EDT
Day High/Low0.97 - 1.36
52 Week High/Low0.51 - 7.97
Open / Close1.36 / 1.09
Float / Outstanding15.4M / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.231.1K / 154.6K
Mkt Cap17.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float15.4M

NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NeuroOne Medical Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$36.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$36.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NeuroOne Medical Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

NeuroOne Medical Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) reporting earnings?
A

NeuroOne Medical Tech (NMTC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were NeuroOne Medical Tech’s (NASDAQ:NMTC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $40.1K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

