NEL (OTC:NLLSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NEL
NEL Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NEL (OTCPK: NLLSF) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NLLSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NEL (OTCPK: NLLSF) was provided by JP Morgan, and NEL initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NEL, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NEL was filed on February 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NEL (NLLSF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price NEL (NLLSF) is trading at is $1.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
