Oceanic Wind Energy Inc engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company is developing an offshore wind project on the north coast of British Columbia in Hecate Strait.

Oceanic Wind Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oceanic Wind Energy (NKWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oceanic Wind Energy (OTCEM: NKWFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oceanic Wind Energy's (NKWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oceanic Wind Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Oceanic Wind Energy (NKWFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oceanic Wind Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Oceanic Wind Energy (NKWFF)?

A

The stock price for Oceanic Wind Energy (OTCEM: NKWFF) is $0.0731 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 20:17:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oceanic Wind Energy (NKWFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceanic Wind Energy.

Q

When is Oceanic Wind Energy (OTCEM:NKWFF) reporting earnings?

A

Oceanic Wind Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oceanic Wind Energy (NKWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oceanic Wind Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Oceanic Wind Energy (NKWFF) operate in?

A

Oceanic Wind Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.