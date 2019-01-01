|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oceanic Wind Energy (OTCEM: NKWFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Oceanic Wind Energy.
There is no analysis for Oceanic Wind Energy
The stock price for Oceanic Wind Energy (OTCEM: NKWFF) is $0.0731 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 20:17:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Oceanic Wind Energy.
Oceanic Wind Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Oceanic Wind Energy.
Oceanic Wind Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.