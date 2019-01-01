Niko Resources (OTC:NKRSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Niko Resources
Niko Resources Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Niko Resources (OTCPK: NKRSF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on December 5, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NKRSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Niko Resources (OTCPK: NKRSF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Niko Resources upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Niko Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Niko Resources was filed on December 5, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 5, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Niko Resources (NKRSF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Niko Resources (NKRSF) is trading at is $0.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.