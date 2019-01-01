QQQ
Hanna Capital Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage junior resource company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Canada. The company owns an interest in Carscallen Property located in Ontario and Jasper property in Vancouver Island.

Hanna Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanna Capital (NITMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanna Capital (OTCPK: NITMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hanna Capital's (NITMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hanna Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Hanna Capital (NITMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanna Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanna Capital (NITMF)?

A

The stock price for Hanna Capital (OTCPK: NITMF) is $0.0274 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 17:02:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanna Capital (NITMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanna Capital.

Q

When is Hanna Capital (OTCPK:NITMF) reporting earnings?

A

Hanna Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hanna Capital (NITMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanna Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanna Capital (NITMF) operate in?

A

Hanna Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.