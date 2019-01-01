NIKKON Holdings Co Ltd is a logistics company, domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into five segments: shipping, warehousing, packaging, test, and others. The shipping segment, which provides the largest portion of revenue, transports heavy equipment by road, including vehicles, vehicle parts, and machinery. Packaging, the next- largest segment, processes, and packs cargo. The warehousing segment provides storage for cargo. The test segment provides vehicle and machinery testing services. The other segment repairs vehicles leases real estate and sells insurance. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Japan and a small proportion of revenue from North America and Asia.