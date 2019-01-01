QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
64.68
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NIKKON Holdings Co Ltd is a logistics company, domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into five segments: shipping, warehousing, packaging, test, and others. The shipping segment, which provides the largest portion of revenue, transports heavy equipment by road, including vehicles, vehicle parts, and machinery. Packaging, the next- largest segment, processes, and packs cargo. The warehousing segment provides storage for cargo. The test segment provides vehicle and machinery testing services. The other segment repairs vehicles leases real estate and sells insurance. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Japan and a small proportion of revenue from North America and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NIKKON Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NIKKON Holdings (NIPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NIKKON Holdings (OTCPK: NIPKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NIKKON Holdings's (NIPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NIKKON Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for NIKKON Holdings (NIPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NIKKON Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for NIKKON Holdings (NIPKF)?

A

The stock price for NIKKON Holdings (OTCPK: NIPKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NIKKON Holdings (NIPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIKKON Holdings.

Q

When is NIKKON Holdings (OTCPK:NIPKF) reporting earnings?

A

NIKKON Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NIKKON Holdings (NIPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NIKKON Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does NIKKON Holdings (NIPKF) operate in?

A

NIKKON Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.