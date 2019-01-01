QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
51.9M
Outstanding
Niocan Inc is a development stage exploration company based in Canada. The principal business activity of the company is a mineral exploration and development properties in the province of Quebec. The company owns an interest in Oka Niobium Project and Great Whale Iron Project.

Niocan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Niocan (NIOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Niocan (OTCPK: NIOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Niocan's (NIOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Niocan.

Q

What is the target price for Niocan (NIOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Niocan

Q

Current Stock Price for Niocan (NIOCF)?

A

The stock price for Niocan (OTCPK: NIOCF) is $0.0953 last updated Today at 3:07:33 PM.

Q

Does Niocan (NIOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niocan.

Q

When is Niocan (OTCPK:NIOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Niocan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Niocan (NIOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Niocan.

Q

What sector and industry does Niocan (NIOCF) operate in?

A

Niocan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.