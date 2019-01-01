QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
121.3K/179.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
93.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 17, 2022, 7:43AM
Surge Battery Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of battery metal targets.

Analyst Ratings

Surge Battery Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surge Battery Metals (OTCPK: NILIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surge Battery Metals's (NILIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surge Battery Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surge Battery Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Surge Battery Metals (NILIF)?

A

The stock price for Surge Battery Metals (OTCPK: NILIF) is $0.1073 last updated Today at 6:45:29 PM.

Q

Does Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Battery Metals.

Q

When is Surge Battery Metals (OTCPK:NILIF) reporting earnings?

A

Surge Battery Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surge Battery Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) operate in?

A

Surge Battery Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.