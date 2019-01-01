|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Surge Battery Metals (OTCPK: NILIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Surge Battery Metals.
There is no analysis for Surge Battery Metals
The stock price for Surge Battery Metals (OTCPK: NILIF) is $0.1073 last updated Today at 6:45:29 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Battery Metals.
Surge Battery Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Surge Battery Metals.
Surge Battery Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.