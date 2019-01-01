QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.62 - 13.62
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/2.6K
Div / Yield
0.25/1.96%
52 Wk
12.7 - 19.4
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
18.27
Open
13.62
P/E
9.65
EPS
27.26
Shares
169.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Nihon Kohden Corp manufactures electronic medical equipment. The firm operates in four categories: physiological measuring equipment, treatment equipment, patient monitors, and other medical equipment. The patient monitors segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and includes continuous monitoring instruments and clinical information systems. The physiological measuring equipment segment sells electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, and diagnostic information systems. The treatment equipment segment sells defibrillators, pacemakers, ventilators, and related consumables. The other medical equipment segment sells automated hematology analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and other laboratory equipment. Nihon Kohden generates the majority of its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nihon Kohden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nihon Kohden (NHNKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nihon Kohden (OTCPK: NHNKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nihon Kohden's (NHNKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nihon Kohden.

Q

What is the target price for Nihon Kohden (NHNKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nihon Kohden

Q

Current Stock Price for Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)?

A

The stock price for Nihon Kohden (OTCPK: NHNKY) is $13.62 last updated Today at 3:58:25 PM.

Q

Does Nihon Kohden (NHNKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nihon Kohden.

Q

When is Nihon Kohden (OTCPK:NHNKY) reporting earnings?

A

Nihon Kohden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nihon Kohden (NHNKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nihon Kohden.

Q

What sector and industry does Nihon Kohden (NHNKY) operate in?

A

Nihon Kohden is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.