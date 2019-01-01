Nihon Kohden Corp manufactures electronic medical equipment. The firm operates in four categories: physiological measuring equipment, treatment equipment, patient monitors, and other medical equipment. The patient monitors segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and includes continuous monitoring instruments and clinical information systems. The physiological measuring equipment segment sells electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, and diagnostic information systems. The treatment equipment segment sells defibrillators, pacemakers, ventilators, and related consumables. The other medical equipment segment sells automated hematology analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and other laboratory equipment. Nihon Kohden generates the majority of its revenue in Japan.