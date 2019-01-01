QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 5
Mkt Cap
363.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
156.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NGEx Minerals Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in South America. Its reportable segments are the Los Helados Project, the company's exploration projects in Argentina, other exploration projects, and the Company's corporate administration function.

NGEx Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NGEx Minerals (OTCPK: NGXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NGEx Minerals's (NGXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NGEx Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NGEx Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for NGEx Minerals (NGXXF)?

A

The stock price for NGEx Minerals (OTCPK: NGXXF) is $2.3265 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:51:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NGEx Minerals.

Q

When is NGEx Minerals (OTCPK:NGXXF) reporting earnings?

A

NGEx Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NGEx Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does NGEx Minerals (NGXXF) operate in?

A

NGEx Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.