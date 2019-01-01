QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
New Guinea Gold Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It operates through the Sinivit Project located south-west of Rabaul in the Baining Mountains of the Gazelle Peninsula. The mine is a series of shallow open pits from which gold oxide ore is extracted.


New Guinea Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Guinea Gold (NGUGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Guinea Gold (OTCEM: NGUGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Guinea Gold's (NGUGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Guinea Gold.

Q

What is the target price for New Guinea Gold (NGUGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Guinea Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for New Guinea Gold (NGUGF)?

A

The stock price for New Guinea Gold (OTCEM: NGUGF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 14:53:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Guinea Gold (NGUGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Guinea Gold.

Q

When is New Guinea Gold (OTCEM:NGUGF) reporting earnings?

A

New Guinea Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Guinea Gold (NGUGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Guinea Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does New Guinea Gold (NGUGF) operate in?

A

New Guinea Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.