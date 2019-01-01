QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
43.4K/141.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
15.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
90.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 9:00AM
NightFood Holdings Inc has its markets based on the food and snack industry. The company is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing snacks specifically for consumption in the evening. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers.

NightFood Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NightFood Holdings (NGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NightFood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NightFood Holdings's (NGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NightFood Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for NightFood Holdings (NGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NightFood Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for NightFood Holdings (NGTF)?

A

The stock price for NightFood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is $0.175 last updated Today at 6:51:00 PM.

Q

Does NightFood Holdings (NGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NightFood Holdings.

Q

When is NightFood Holdings (OTCQB:NGTF) reporting earnings?

A

NightFood Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NightFood Holdings (NGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NightFood Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does NightFood Holdings (NGTF) operate in?

A

NightFood Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.