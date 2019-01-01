QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
44 - 56.88
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
111.14
EPS
0.71
Shares
77.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nordic Entertainment Group AB is a Sweden based company that offers television channels and radio stations broadcasting and production services. The company's operating segment includes Broadcasting and Streaming, which includes both pay-TV, free-TV and radio services for the Nordic region. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Norway; Denmark; Finland; United Kingdom and Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nordic Entertainment Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordic Entertainment Gr (NENTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordic Entertainment Gr (OTCPK: NENTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nordic Entertainment Gr's (NENTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nordic Entertainment Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Nordic Entertainment Gr (NENTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nordic Entertainment Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordic Entertainment Gr (NENTF)?

A

The stock price for Nordic Entertainment Gr (OTCPK: NENTF) is $51.2 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:13:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nordic Entertainment Gr (NENTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nordic Entertainment Gr.

Q

When is Nordic Entertainment Gr (OTCPK:NENTF) reporting earnings?

A

Nordic Entertainment Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nordic Entertainment Gr (NENTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordic Entertainment Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordic Entertainment Gr (NENTF) operate in?

A

Nordic Entertainment Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.