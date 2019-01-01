QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Novus Acquisition & Development Corp is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries. It primarily offers health, life, and annuity insurance products and services. The company initiated its health insurance business model within the medical marijuana space, where it can render risk and non-risk insurance models. It operates throughout the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Novus Acquisition & Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novus Acquisition & Dev (NDEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novus Acquisition & Dev (OTCPK: NDEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novus Acquisition & Dev's (NDEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novus Acquisition & Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Novus Acquisition & Dev (NDEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novus Acquisition & Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Novus Acquisition & Dev (NDEV)?

A

The stock price for Novus Acquisition & Dev (OTCPK: NDEV) is $0.04 last updated Today at 6:18:28 PM.

Q

Does Novus Acquisition & Dev (NDEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novus Acquisition & Dev.

Q

When is Novus Acquisition & Dev (OTCPK:NDEV) reporting earnings?

A

Novus Acquisition & Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novus Acquisition & Dev (NDEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novus Acquisition & Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Novus Acquisition & Dev (NDEV) operate in?

A

Novus Acquisition & Dev is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.