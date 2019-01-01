Nitori Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese holding company engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. It primarily operates home furnishing and fashion stores, along with other ventures such as the Nitori Mall and Corporate Enterprise, which focuses on corporate customers. It conducts these operations and more through its subsidiaries. The firm's products include bedding, curtains, cookware, tableware, tables, desks, and sofas. Nitori's operations are divided among manufacturing, trading company and logistics (which deals with imports and distribution centers), sales, and advertisement and publicity. Aside from its presence across Japan, the company operates in California, China, Huizhou, Indonesia, Shanghai, and Vietnam.