Range
143.5 - 149.57
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/3.3K
Div / Yield
1.22/0.84%
52 Wk
136.31 - 209.47
Mkt Cap
16.8B
Payout Ratio
8.67
Open
149.57
P/E
20.82
EPS
193.48
Shares
112.8M
Outstanding
Nitori Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese holding company engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. It primarily operates home furnishing and fashion stores, along with other ventures such as the Nitori Mall and Corporate Enterprise, which focuses on corporate customers. It conducts these operations and more through its subsidiaries. The firm's products include bedding, curtains, cookware, tableware, tables, desks, and sofas. Nitori's operations are divided among manufacturing, trading company and logistics (which deals with imports and distribution centers), sales, and advertisement and publicity. Aside from its presence across Japan, the company operates in California, China, Huizhou, Indonesia, Shanghai, and Vietnam.

Nitori Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nitori Holdings (NCLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nitori Holdings (OTCPK: NCLTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nitori Holdings's (NCLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nitori Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nitori Holdings (NCLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nitori Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nitori Holdings (NCLTF)?

A

The stock price for Nitori Holdings (OTCPK: NCLTF) is $148.95 last updated Today at 5:06:53 PM.

Q

Does Nitori Holdings (NCLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nitori Holdings.

Q

When is Nitori Holdings (OTCPK:NCLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Nitori Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nitori Holdings (NCLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nitori Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nitori Holdings (NCLTF) operate in?

A

Nitori Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.