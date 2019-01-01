QQQ
Range
0.42 - 0.43
Vol / Avg.
21.1K/19.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.61
Mkt Cap
50.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
120.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:40AM
Newcore Gold Ltd is a gold exploration and development company advancing the Enchi Gold Project in southwest Ghana.

Analyst Ratings

Newcore Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newcore Gold (NCAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newcore Gold (OTCQX: NCAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newcore Gold's (NCAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newcore Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Newcore Gold (NCAUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Newcore Gold (OTCQX: NCAUF) was reported by Raymond James on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NCAUF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Newcore Gold (NCAUF)?

A

The stock price for Newcore Gold (OTCQX: NCAUF) is $0.4209 last updated Today at 3:15:55 PM.

Q

Does Newcore Gold (NCAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newcore Gold.

Q

When is Newcore Gold (OTCQX:NCAUF) reporting earnings?

A

Newcore Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newcore Gold (NCAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newcore Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Newcore Gold (NCAUF) operate in?

A

Newcore Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.