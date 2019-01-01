|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: NBXG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock.
There is no analysis for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock
The stock price for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: NBXG) is $13.45 last updated Today at 6:24:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Common Stock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.