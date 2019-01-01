Nubeva Technologies Ltd develops and licenses enterprise-class software for the decryption of TLS (SSL) network traffic. The company enables deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application monitoring systems and services. The company solves the growing visibility, performance, and complexity gaps introduced by the evolution of TLS, newer networks and application architectures, and the continuous scaling of network traffic. The company primarily derives revenue from the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services associated with customizing its products. Software revenue includes licenses derived from software and software services.