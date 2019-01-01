QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.1 - 1.1
Vol / Avg.
15.6K/37.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2.1
Mkt Cap
73.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
66.7M
Outstanding
Nubeva Technologies Ltd develops and licenses enterprise-class software for the decryption of TLS (SSL) network traffic. The company enables deep packet inspection for cybersecurity and application monitoring systems and services. The company solves the growing visibility, performance, and complexity gaps introduced by the evolution of TLS, newer networks and application architectures, and the continuous scaling of network traffic. The company primarily derives revenue from the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services associated with customizing its products. Software revenue includes licenses derived from software and software services.

Nubeva Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nubeva Technologies (NBVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nubeva Technologies (OTCPK: NBVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nubeva Technologies's (NBVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nubeva Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Nubeva Technologies (NBVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nubeva Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Nubeva Technologies (NBVAF)?

A

The stock price for Nubeva Technologies (OTCPK: NBVAF) is $1.1 last updated Today at 3:44:44 PM.

Q

Does Nubeva Technologies (NBVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nubeva Technologies.

Q

When is Nubeva Technologies (OTCPK:NBVAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nubeva Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nubeva Technologies (NBVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nubeva Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Nubeva Technologies (NBVAF) operate in?

A

Nubeva Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.