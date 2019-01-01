Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nuveen California Quality
Nuveen California Quality Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) was provided by Stifel, and Nuveen California Quality downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nuveen California Quality, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nuveen California Quality was filed on August 15, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 15, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nuveen California Quality (NAC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Nuveen California Quality (NAC) is trading at is $12.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
