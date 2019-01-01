QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (ARCA: MZZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort MidCap400's (MZZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (ARCA: MZZ) is $18.8381 last updated Today at 5:45:27 PM.

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (ARCA:MZZ) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.