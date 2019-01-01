QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Myrexis Inc is engaged in evaluating strategic alternatives, such as identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets.

Myrexis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Myrexis (MYRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Myrexis (OTCEM: MYRX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Myrexis's (MYRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Myrexis.

Q

What is the target price for Myrexis (MYRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Myrexis

Q

Current Stock Price for Myrexis (MYRX)?

A

The stock price for Myrexis (OTCEM: MYRX) is $0.0016 last updated Today at 2:31:12 PM.

Q

Does Myrexis (MYRX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.86 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2013.

Q

When is Myrexis (OTCEM:MYRX) reporting earnings?

A

Myrexis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Myrexis (MYRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Myrexis.

Q

What sector and industry does Myrexis (MYRX) operate in?

A

Myrexis is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.