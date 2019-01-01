QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares Global Materials ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (ARCA: MXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Global Materials ETF's (MXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Global Materials ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Global Materials ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)?

A

The stock price for iShares Global Materials ETF (ARCA: MXI) is $85.3335 last updated Today at 5:54:50 PM.

Q

Does iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.86 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Global Materials ETF (ARCA:MXI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Global Materials ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Global Materials ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) operate in?

A

iShares Global Materials ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.