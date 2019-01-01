QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Marketing Worldwide Corp through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marketing Worldwide LLC, is engaged in the design, import and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Marketing Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marketing Worldwide (MWWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marketing Worldwide (OTCPK: MWWC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Marketing Worldwide's (MWWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marketing Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Marketing Worldwide (MWWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marketing Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Marketing Worldwide (MWWC)?

A

The stock price for Marketing Worldwide (OTCPK: MWWC) is $0.0031 last updated Today at 5:46:17 PM.

Q

Does Marketing Worldwide (MWWC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marketing Worldwide.

Q

When is Marketing Worldwide (OTCPK:MWWC) reporting earnings?

A

Marketing Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marketing Worldwide (MWWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marketing Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Marketing Worldwide (MWWC) operate in?

A

Marketing Worldwide is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.