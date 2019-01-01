QQQ
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (ARCA: MUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares National Muni Bond ETF's (MUB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares National Muni Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)?

A

The stock price for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (ARCA: MUB) is $112.835 last updated Today at 5:49:02 PM.

Q

Does iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is iShares National Muni Bond ETF (ARCA:MUB) reporting earnings?

A

iShares National Muni Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares National Muni Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) operate in?

A

iShares National Muni Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.