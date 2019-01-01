QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Metropole Television SA is a French media holding company that owns several television channels, magazines, publications, and movie production firms. Metropole Television SA's flagship channel is M6, a multimedia television network that displays a wide variety of content and includes dramas, news, comedies, films, and documentaries. Furthermore, Metropole owns production houses and operates digital content publications. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from France. The RTL Group owns Metropole Television SA.

Metropole Television Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metropole Television (MTPVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metropole Television (OTCPK: MTPVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metropole Television's (MTPVY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Metropole Television (MTPVY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Metropole Television (MTPVY)?

A

The stock price for Metropole Television (OTCPK: MTPVY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metropole Television (MTPVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2012.

Q

When is Metropole Television (OTCPK:MTPVY) reporting earnings?

A

Metropole Television does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metropole Television (MTPVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metropole Television.

Q

What sector and industry does Metropole Television (MTPVY) operate in?

A

Metropole Television is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.