Dmg Mori Co is a manufacturer of machining tools used in various industries. The company specializes in industrial machining tools such as drills, mills, multiple axis turning centers, and CNC machines, as well as laser and ultrasonic cutting machines. Other products are complementary tools and applications to enhance the workplace around industrial machining tools, such as balancing devices and tool-handling devices. The largest product segments are the 5-axis machines and multipath mills. The end markets are homogeneously split between Germany, the rest of Europe, Asia and China, the Americas, and Japan.