Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 11:07AM
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids. The company also provides metal forming and welding solutions. The largest end market for Martinrea's products is North America.

Analyst Ratings

Martinrea International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Martinrea International (MRETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Martinrea International (OTCPK: MRETF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Martinrea International's (MRETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Martinrea International.

Q

What is the target price for Martinrea International (MRETF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Martinrea International (OTCPK: MRETF) was reported by TD Securities on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.50 expecting MRETF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Martinrea International (MRETF)?

A

The stock price for Martinrea International (OTCPK: MRETF) is $7.737 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Martinrea International (MRETF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Martinrea International (OTCPK:MRETF) reporting earnings?

A

Martinrea International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Martinrea International (MRETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Martinrea International.

Q

What sector and industry does Martinrea International (MRETF) operate in?

A

Martinrea International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.