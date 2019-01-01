QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (ARCA: MORT) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF's (MORT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (ARCA: MORT) is $16.09 last updated Today at 4:58:59 PM.

Q

Does VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (ARCA:MORT) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) operate in?

A

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.