Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
265.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. The company's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Mobi724 Glb Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mobi724 Glb Solns (MOBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobi724 Glb Solns (OTCPK: MOBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mobi724 Glb Solns's (MOBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mobi724 Glb Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Mobi724 Glb Solns (MOBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mobi724 Glb Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobi724 Glb Solns (MOBIF)?

A

The stock price for Mobi724 Glb Solns (OTCPK: MOBIF) is $0.02 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:30:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mobi724 Glb Solns (MOBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobi724 Glb Solns.

Q

When is Mobi724 Glb Solns (OTCPK:MOBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Mobi724 Glb Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mobi724 Glb Solns (MOBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobi724 Glb Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobi724 Glb Solns (MOBIF) operate in?

A

Mobi724 Glb Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.